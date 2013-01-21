Super Bowl Will Be A Family Affair: Harbaugh Brothers' Ravens, 49ers To Clash

Super Bowl XLVII will be a never-before matchup of teams coached by two brothers.

The Baltimore Ravens, led by John Harbaugh, will play his younger brother Jim's San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 3 in New Orleans.

Maybe it should be called the Harbowl, as they're saying on NFL.com.

The Ravens are going to the big game thanks to an upset 28-13 win over the New England Patriots Sunday evening in Foxboro, Mass. Earlier in the day, the visiting 49ers beat the Atlanta Falcons, 28-24.

ESPN's "quick takes" on the upcoming game start with the "historic family reunion" and end with how the Super Bowl is expected to be the "last dance" for Ravens' linebacker Ray Lewis.

Hometown newspapers, as you'd expect, are excited:

-- "They wanted the New England Patriots, told the world that they would beat them and then went into their stadium and dominated the second half as no visiting team had ever done." (Baltimore Sun)

-- "The 49ers have done this before, but not in a long time. And never like this." (San Francisco Chronicle)

The Harboys' ... make that Harbaughs' ... teams have met once before. The Ravens beat the 49ers 16-6 on Thanksgiving Day 2011.

