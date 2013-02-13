The State Of The Union In 10 Headlines
Since what's said and written about a State of the Union address on the morning after can determine what's most remembered about such speeches, let's look at Wednesday's headlines:
-- NPR's It's All Politics: "Obama To Congress: With Or Without You."
-- The New York Times: "Obama Pledges Push to Lift Economy for Middle Class."
-- CNN: "State Of The Union Brings Out More Of The 'Same Old, Same Old.' "
-- Politico: "Obama Calls For 'Common Sense' Solutions."
-- The Wall Street Journal: "Obama Urges Action On Expansive Agenda."
-- Fox News: "Obama Presses For New Spending, Says Gun Control Bills 'Deserve A Vote.' "
-- Bloomberg News: "Obama Paints Wider Role For Government In Middle Class."
-- BBC News: "Obama Pledges To Reignite Economy."
-- The Weekly Standard's Fred Barnes (conservative): "There He Goes Again."
-- Firedoglake's Kevin Gosztola (liberal): "Afghanistan Drawdown & the Covert Drone War."
We welcome headline suggestions. Add them in the comments thread.
