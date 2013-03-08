'JFK Profile In Courage Award' Going To Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a 2011 gun attack that left six people dead and 13 others (including Giffords) wounded, is this year's recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

Caroline Kennedy, daughter of the former president, made the announcement on CBS This Morning.

"The fact that she went through this obviously horrendous tragedy and has recommitted herself to the political process ... is really inspiring," Kennedy said.

Giffords and her husband, former astronaut Mark Kelly, have launched a campaign for "responsible changes in our laws to require responsible gun ownership and reduce gun violence."

The award, as the JFK Presidential Library and Museum writes, "is presented annually to public servants who have made courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences." Past recipients include former President Gerald Ford and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

Giffords, an Arizona Democrat, posted a message on Twitter today saying:

"Wow! So proud about the #ProfileInCourage Award. President Kennedy's book is a favorite of mine. Thank you Caroline and @JFKLibrary."

