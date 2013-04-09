Cher Fans Confused By Thatcher Twitter Hashtag

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Yesterday, a Twitter hashtag threw fans of Cher into a panic. It read: #nowthatcherisdead - all one word - referring to the late British leader. But many read it as "now that Cher is dead."

One fan of the singer tweeted: I note the hashtag #nowthatcherisdead is trending. I can't confirm anywhere that Cher is dead - leading other users to tweet advice such as why hashtags need spaces.

Just Googled "is Cher dead?" Sad face. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.