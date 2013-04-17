Texas Prosecutor Murder: Wife Of Jailed Ex-Justice Arrested

"The wife of a former justice of the peace is being held on a capital murder charge in the killings of the Kaufman County District Attorney, his wife and a top prosecutor," The Dallas Morning News reports.

WFAA-TV says that "Kim Williams, [46] the wife of former Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Eric Williams, was arrested and charged with capital murder."

The Associated Press is less specific on the charges:

"North Texas authorities have arrested the wife of a former justice of the peace who was charged with making a terroristic threat in connection with the killings of a district attorney and his wife. Kim Lene Williams was arrested early Wednesday. Online jail records do not list charges against her. Officials in Kaufman County wouldn't immediately comment on the reason for her arrest."

In case you're just hearing about this case, Kaufman County (Texas) District Attorney Mike McLelland and his wife, Cynthia Woodward McLelland, were found shot to death at their home in Forney, Texas, on March 30. Kaufman County is also where Assistant District Attorney Mark Hasse was murdered on Jan. 31.

Early in the investigations, suspicion fell on the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

Then, over this past weekend, Eric Williams was arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat. The Associated Press has reported that:

"Authorities allege he emailed an anonymous threat to law officers from his personal computer one day after Kaufman County District Attorney Mike McLelland and his wife, Cynthia, were found dead in their home on March 30. The email implied that if authorities didn't respond to various demands, there'd be another attack, according to a probable cause affidavit released by the sheriff's office.

"Williams' arrest came after federal and local agents investigating the couple's deaths searched Williams' home and a storage facility, and investigators are now focused on trying to build a case against him, according to the law enforcement official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation."

Now, there's the arrest of Kim Williams. And the Morning News adds that "law enforcement officials have said they expect capital murder charges to be filed against her husband. ... Eric Williams, also 46, has repeatedly declared his innocence."

McLelland, the slain district attorney, and his assistant Hasse prosecuted Eric Williams last for the alleged theft of three computer monitors. Williams was given probation. The case is on appeal, according to the Morning News.

Update at 1:40 p.m. ET. Charge Confirmed, $10 Million Bond Set:

Authorities in Texas confirmed a short time ago that Kim Williams is being charged with capital murder. The Morning News says the arrest warrant alleges she did "murder more than one person." According to the newspaper, she's accused in the deaths of Hasse and the McLellands, but law enforcement authorities say "she is not believed to be the actual shooter." She's being held on a $10 million bond. Officials tell the Morning News they expect to also soon file additional charges against Eric Williams.

Update at 11:08 a.m. ET: The AP now writes that it's been told by a source that Kim Williams is being charged with "capital murder."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.