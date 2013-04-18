Top Stories: Texas Blast; Boston Investigation
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Texas Fertilizer Plant Blast Killed Several, Injured Dozens
-- Boston Marathon Explosions: Thursday's Developments
-- Ricin Suspect Described As Conspiracist, Elvis Impersonator
-- Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Last Week
-- Book News: Vast 'Digital Public Library Of America' Opens Today
Other stories making headlines:
-- "North Korea Sets Conditions For Return To Talks." (The New York Times)
-- "Musharraf Flees Pakistan Court As Judges Order His Arrest." (The Globe and Mail)
-- "I'm Furious," Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) Writes After Gun Bills Fail In Senate. (The New York Times)
-- "After Gun Defeat, Where Does Obama Go From Here?" (Roll Call)
-- "Obama Uses And Loses Political Capital On Gun Control." (It's All Politics)
