A Folk Singer Sets Sail, With The Bard At The Bow

Before Amy Speace embarked on a career in music, the stage called her name. That's a good fact to keep in mind when listening to the actor-turned-folk singer's latest album, How to Sleep in a Stormy Boat.

It's beneficial to have a physical copy of the album in your hands as you listen because the liner notes are essential to understanding how the project came together. Each song is based on a Shakespearian quotation — and on the lyric sheet, the Bard provides an epigraph before each song he inspired. Amy Speace spoke with NPR's Jacki Lyden; to hear their conversation, click the audio link on this page.

