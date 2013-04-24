Update: Suspect, 5 Others Dead After Shooting In Ill. Town

A suspect is in custody after five people were reportedly shot to death in Manchester, Ill., a town of 300 or so residents about 90 miles north of St. Louis, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The newspaper adds that "a sixth victim is in satisfactory condition at a Springfield, Ill., hospital, the town's fire chief says." Authorities were alerted to the shootings shortly before dawn Wednesday.

Also from St. Louis, KSDK-TV writes that "the Scott County Sheriff's Department said a child was taken to a Springfield, Illinois hospital. The pastor of Manchester Baptist Church told NewsChannel 5 that the murders happened inside a public housing complex on East Street Wednesday morning."

Jillian Deam of WCIA-TV in Champaign, Ill., tweets that:

"Suspect was on the run and caught after a high-speed chase."

We'll keep an eye on the story and update with developments.

Update at 12:25 p.m. ET. Grandmother, Parents & 2 Small Children Found Dead; Suspect Also Dies:

"A grandmother, a young couple and their two small children, 1 and 5, were found slain," at the scene, the Chicago Tribune now reports. And it adds that "a suspect was taken into custody after a police chase that ended with shots fired, officials said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, officials said. His name was not released."

