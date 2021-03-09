Oklahoma Places $2.1 Million Bounty On Bigfoot's Head

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. Need a quick $2 million? You could try the lottery, maybe invest in Bitcoin or head to Oklahoma and capture Bigfoot. They placed a bounty on Bigfoot's head there - $2.1 million. But some rules - you can't bring Bigfoot in cold. Oklahoma tourism officials hoping this generates some buzz say Bigfoot needs to be captured unharmed and stress bounty hunters can't break any laws during the hunt. Good luck. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.