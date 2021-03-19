Scientists Airlift Rhinos Upside Down Out Of Namibia For Conservation

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's an upside-down rhino. Scientists in Namibia want to move rhinoceroses to new locations to save them. CNN reports they found the easiest way to move them was to fly them by helicopter dangling upside down. A research team from Cornell found that helps open the airways. No word if people could fly this way next. Budget airlines could cram in more passengers with seats on the ceiling. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.