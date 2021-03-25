Biden Says He Expects To Run For A 2nd Term

In the first news conference of his presidency, President Biden confirmed he plans to run for reelection in 2024.

"That is my expectation," he told reporters, noting the endeavor is several years away.

"I'm a great respecter of fate. I've never been able to plan 4 1/2, 3 1/2 years ahead for certain," he said.

"I set a goal that's in front of me to get things done for the people I care most about, which are hardworking decent American people."

Asked whether Vice President Harris would join him as his running mate for a reelection bid, Biden said he "fully expect[s] that to be the case."

"She's doing a great job. She's a great partner," he said.

As to whether he might face former President Donald Trump as his Republican opponent in 2024, Biden said he wasn't thinking that far ahead.

"Oh come on. I don't even think about — I don't, I have no idea," he said. "I have no idea whether there will be Republican Party, do you?"

There had been speculation in 2019 that Biden would serve only one term because of his age. He would turn 82 in 2024.

