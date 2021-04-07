Golden Retriever Snatches Microphone From Moscow Journalist

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When broadcasting live news, you must be prepared for anything.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NADEZHDA SEREZHKINA: (Non-English language spoken).

A golden retriever snatched the microphone from a journalist in Moscow. Everybody's news reflexes worked. The reporter chased down the dog, the cameraperson followed the action, and the dog later returned for another live shot, as the reporter gave it a scratch between the ears. It's MORNING EDITION.