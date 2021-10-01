© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tirzah's 'Colourgrade' welcomes interpretation

By Ailsa Chang,
Noah Caldwell
Published October 1, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT
Tirzah's new album is <em>Colourgrade.</em>

To color grade a photo is to alter its hues — to make them brighter, bolder, more or less detailed — in order to create a particular effect. That's what English singer-songwriter Tirzah does with reflections on her life in her sophomore album, Colourgrade.

A lot has happened for Tirzah since her last album, Devotion, in 2018: She quit her job as a textile print designer, had a second child and wrote a whole new album. But going back into the studio? She tells NPR's Ailsa Chang that was old hat:

"It's like meeting up with one of your closest friends," she says. "You just kind of snap back to who you were with them. It's very easy, in a way."

Although the record is informed by her personal experiences, she says its meaning is up for interpretation. "If it makes you feel anything at all, that's pretty magic, I think," Tirzah says. "I can't really ask for any more than that."

Listen to Ailsa Chang's interview with Tirzah in the audio player above, and stream Tirzah's latest album below.

Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Noah Caldwell
