Suicide bomb explosion rips through a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan

By Scott Simon,
John Ruwitch
Published October 9, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT

Dozens of worshipers in Afghanistan died during Friday prayers, after their mosque was targeted by an Islamic State suicide bomber.

