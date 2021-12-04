© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are some of NPR's favorite scary reads of 2021

By Liam McBain,
Preeti AroonNina FillLeah Donnella
Published December 4, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST

From NPR's yearly reading list, Books We Love, we hear suggestions for scary reads from four of our staffers.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Liam McBain
Preeti Aroon
Nina Fill
Leah Donnella
Leah Donnella is an editor on NPR's Code Switch team, where she helps produce and edit for the Code Switch podcast, blog, and newsletter. She created the "Ask Code Switch" series, where members of the team respond to listener questions about how race, identity, and culture come up in everyday life.
See stories by Leah Donnella
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE