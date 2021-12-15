NPR Music's album of the year: 'Heaux Tales' by Jazmine Sullivan

Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
