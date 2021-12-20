© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The road to recovery after a devastating tornado

By Ailsa Chang,
Miguel MaciasJustine Kenin
Published December 20, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Ryan Stanley, the mayor of Joplin, Mo., about recovery efforts and lessons learned from the 2011 tornado that killed 161 people.

Copyright 2021 NPR

