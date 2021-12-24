© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What the pandemic could mean for the economy in 2022

By Asma Khalid,
David Gura
Published December 24, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST

The country's economic health is largely being defined by the coronavirus pandemic. The omicron variant is now changing expectations for the economy in 2022.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid
David Gura
Based in New York, David Gura is a correspondent on NPR's business desk. His stories are broadcast on NPR's newsmagazines, All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and he regularly guest hosts 1A, a co-production of NPR and WAMU.
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE