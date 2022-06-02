© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsa shooter bought his gun hours before attacking his doctor's hospital, police say

By Chris Polansky
Published June 2, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT

Authorities discuss the latest in a shooting that left five people dead at a medical building in Tulsa, Okla.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky is a journalist from New York. He’s a graduate of Hunter College and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, both at the City University of New York. His stories have appeared in/on Gothamist / WNYC; the NPR national newscast; Utah Public Radio; Robin Hood Radio / WHDD; The Voice of Harlem / WHCR; The Bridge; the Canarsie Courier; and the Brooklyn Eagle.
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE