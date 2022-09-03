© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The latest effort to revive the Iran nuclear deal

By Michele Kelemen
Published September 3, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT

New developments emerged this week in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over reviving the nuclear weapons agreement abandoned by the Trump administration.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE