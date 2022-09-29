© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rapper Coolio, who helped to shape hip-hop, has died at 59

By Andrew Limbong
Published September 29, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT

Grammy-winning, rapper, producer and actor Coolio has died. He was best-known for hits "Fantastic Voyage" and "Gangsta's Paradise."

Copyright 2022 NPR

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
See stories by Andrew Limbong
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. During the Fall Radio Fundraiser, you can help ensure more trustworthy reporting all year long for as little as $7 a month. DONATE NOW to do your part now to fund more local and national stories. Thank you.
DONATE