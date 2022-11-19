Fresh Air Weekend: Misty Copeland; 'Weird Al' Yankovic

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'It chips away at you': Misty Copeland on the whiteness of ballet: For years Copeland was told that her skin color, her body and her hair didn't conform to what ballerinas were supposed to look like. Her memoir is The Wind at My Back.

'Weird Al' Yankovic wants to 'bring sexy back' to the accordion: It's "a very sensual instrument," the parody artists insists. A new over-the-top "biopic" tells the story of Yankovic's life — sort of.

