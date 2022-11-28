© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The law dividing the Colorado River turns 100 years old

KUNC | By Luke Runyon
Published November 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST

The law that divides the Colorado River between seven states is turning 100, and it's being strained beyond what its drafters could have imagined.

Copyright 2022 KUNC

Luke Runyon
As KUNC’s reporter covering the Colorado River Basin, I dig into stories that show how water issues can both unite and divide communities throughout the Western U.S. I produce feature stories for KUNC and a network of public media stations in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Nevada.
See stories by Luke Runyon
Between now and Giving Tuesday, support the fact-based journalism you value with a financial contribution. Your investment keeps independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan & beyond. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE