Looking back on shocking revelations: U.S. forces tortured Iraqis at Abu Ghraib

By Ruth Sherlock
Published March 21, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT

A grim reminder of the U.S. invasion of Iraq was the torture of Iraqis at Abu Ghraib prison. A survivor describes his life since then.

Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
