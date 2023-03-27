© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The new incentive for Americans to get heat pumps as a key climate solution

By Julia Simon
Published March 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT

U.S. sales of heat pumps overtook sales of gas furnaces in 2022. But what is a heat pump? And why do some call it a key climate solution?

Copyright 2023 NPR

Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions reporter on NPR's Climate Desk. She covers the ways governments, businesses, scientists and everyday people are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also works to hold corporations, and others, accountable for greenwashing.
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE