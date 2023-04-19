© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cooking Nigella Lawson recipes for 365 days straight

By Noah Caldwell,
Courtney DorningScott Detrow
Published April 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT

Nathan Young, a marketing professional from England, spent 365 days making recipes by cookbook writer Nigella Lawson — with enthusiastic guidance from Lawson herself.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Noah Caldwell
See stories by Noah Caldwell
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE