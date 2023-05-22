© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR is supported by
WKAR is supported by

How tech companies are trying to balance child safety and privacy

By Ari Shapiro,
Vincent AcovinoSarah Handel
Published May 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT

Reporter Emma Roth at The Verge talks about the challenges of implementing internet age verification.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Vincent Acovino
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Sarah Handel
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE