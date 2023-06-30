© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Asian Americans really think of affirmative action

By Megan Lim,
Sarah HandelJuana Summers
Published June 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers discusses the Asian American perspective on affirmative action with University of Maryland professor and political scientist Janelle Wong.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Megan Lim
Sarah Handel
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE