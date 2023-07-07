© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
'Fresh Air' marks Ringo Starr's 83rd birthday

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published July 7, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT

We celebrate the former Beatle by listening back to this 1995 interview, in which Starr shared that he made his first drum kit out of "biscuit tins and firewood."

