In Virginia, reopening a 125-year old case rights a historical injustice

By Sandy Hausman
Published July 15, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT

A judge in Virginia dismissed charges against a Black man who was lynched after being accused of sexually assaulting a white woman 125 years ago.

