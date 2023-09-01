© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Paris is the first European capital to ban rentable electric scooters

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published September 1, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT

After five years of chaos in the streets, Paris is now saying goodbye to electric scooters. It was one of the first major cities to embrace them in 2018.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE