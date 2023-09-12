© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published September 12, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT

Moroccan and international teams work to rescue earthquake survivors. The government opens its antitrust case against Google. The House returns to Washington with Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a bind.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
During our Fall Fundraiser, you can support the timely local and national news stories you depend on. Make a $10/month donation toward the journalism you value and you can get a limited edition "I Heart Michigan" 16oz. steel cup, celebrating the landmarks, wildlife, and elements that makes this state special.
DONATE