© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How this week in Washington was viewed around the world

By Mia Venkat,
Patrick JarenwattananonAri Shapiro
Published October 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with three journalists from different parts of the world who report on Washington for their home publications, about this week in U.S. politics.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Mia Venkat
See stories by Mia Venkat
Patrick Jarenwattananon
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Reporters at WKAR work tirelessly in our community, covering topics and issues other news outlets don't. Every donation, no matter how small, helps fund more reporting about our hometowns. Make your donation today!
DONATE