Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published October 11, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT

The war between Israel and Hamas enters its fifth day. President Biden condemns the attack on Israel as "evil." Maui schools shutdown by the deadly August wildfires will reopen next week.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
