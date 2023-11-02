Morning news brief

© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published November 2, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT

Some Americans and other foreign nationals have been able to leave Gaza. The White House is working on a plan to counter Islamophobia. Teachers at public schools in Portland, Oregon, are on strike.

