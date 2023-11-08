© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published November 8, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST

Ohio votes to amend state constitution to enshrine abortion rights. Five candidates will face off in third GOP debate. The number of babies born with syphilis is ten times what it was a decade ago.

Copyright 2023 NPR
