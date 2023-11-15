A reclaimed VA campus in West LA could help with the city's homelessness crisis

Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
From now to Giving Tuesday, you can make a huge impact on the local journalism you get from WKAR. We need 500 donations to unlock a special $50,000 gift. Your donation, of any amount, can get us closer to funding the news and entertainment you value from our station.