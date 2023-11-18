© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Voters in Argentina will select a new president

By Carrie Kahn
Published November 18, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST

The two candidates in Argentina's Presidential runoff are almost neck and neck in an election where the economic crisis dominates the race.

