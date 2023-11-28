© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published November 28, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST

Israel and Hamas agree to extend Gaza truce. Vermont man accused of shooting three students of Palestinian origin charged with attempted murder. There are fewer than 50 days until the Iowa caucuses.

Michel Martin
A Martínez
