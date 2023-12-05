© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Can a social media post change public opinion? Researchers weigh in

By Jason Fuller,
Sarah HandelAri Shapiro
Published December 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with researchers who've studied the relationship between social media posts and opinions.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Jason Fuller
See stories by Jason Fuller
Sarah Handel
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Did you know that 40% of Michigan third graders have trouble with reading? Join WKAR in our efforts to increase youth literacy. Every donation of $60 or more provides a reading kit to a child in our community, and funds another year of local journalism. Donate today!
DONATE