© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Empathy was on the other end of the line at the Lesbian Switchboard

By Barry Gordemer
Published December 15, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST

In this week's StoryCorps, we hear from a woman who worked at the Lesbian Switchboard, a helpline for queer women looking for community and guidance.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Barry Gordemer
Barry Gordemer is an award-winning producer, editor, and director for NPR's Morning Edition. He's helped produce and direct NPR coverage of two Persian Gulf wars, eight presidential elections, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and hurricanes Katrina and Harvey. He's also produced numerous profiles of actors, musicians, and writers.
See stories by Barry Gordemer
Did you know that 40% of Michigan third graders have trouble with reading? Join WKAR in our efforts to increase youth literacy. Every donation of $60 or more provides a reading kit to a child in our community, and funds another year of local journalism. Donate today!
DONATE