© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Grammy's newest categories acknowledge a boom for African music and modern jazz

By Rodney Carmichael,
Nate Chinen
Published January 26, 2024 at 4:56 PM EST

Two of the new Grammy categories reflect trends that are booming among musicians and the industry.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Rodney Carmichael
Rodney Carmichael is NPR Music's hip-hop staff writer. An Atlanta-bred cultural critic, he helped document the city's rise as rap's reigning capital for a decade while serving on staff as music editor, culture writer and senior writer for the defunct alt-weekly Creative Loafing.
See stories by Rodney Carmichael
Nate Chinen
See stories by Nate Chinen
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE