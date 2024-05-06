© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 6, 2024

The Israeli military urges civilians to leave Rafah. China's president begins a five-day European tour. NASA and Boeing are set to launch astronauts to the International Space Station Monday night.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
