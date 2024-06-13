© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: 90.5 FM and AM870 reception

India defeats the U.S. in a match in the Cricket T20 World Cup

By Becky Sullivan
Published June 13, 2024 at 7:11 AM EDT

The loss to India means the U.S. has a critical match coming up on Friday against Ireland. It's the first time the tournament has been held in the U.S.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
See stories by Becky Sullivan
To help strengthen our local reporting as WKAR's fiscal year ends, we need 75 new or upgraded sustainers by June 30th. Become a new monthly donor or increase your donation to support the trustworthy journalism you'll rely on before Election Day. Donate now. 

DONATE