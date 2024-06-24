© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: 90.5 FM and AM870 reception

A look back at the start of the Zionist movement and its founder

By Rund Abdelfatah,
Ramtin Arablouei
Published June 24, 2024 at 5:25 PM EDT

NPR's history podcast, Throughline, goes back to the late 19th century to meet the people who organized the modern Zionist movement.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Rund Abdelfatah
Rund Abdelfatah is the co-host and producer of Throughline, a podcast that explores the history of current events. In that role, she's responsible for all aspects of the podcast's production, including development of episode concepts, interviewing guests, and sound design.
See stories by Rund Abdelfatah
Ramtin Arablouei
To help strengthen our local reporting as WKAR's fiscal year ends, we need 75 new or upgraded sustainers by June 30th. Become a new monthly donor or increase your donation to support the trustworthy journalism you'll rely on before Election Day. Donate now. 

DONATE