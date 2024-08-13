© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why the solar industry is working to repair its reputation

By Jeff Brady
Published August 13, 2024 at 3:40 AM EDT

The rooftop solar business is a big source of consumer complaints. Prosecutors are investigating sales practices and financing arrangements.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jeff Brady
Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
See stories by Jeff Brady
Stay informed with WKAR's comprehensive 2024 Election coverage, available on-air and online. Our team provides accurate and timely information on key issues for mid-Michigan voters. Your support is essential for maintaining strong local journalism. Donate today to make a difference.
DONATE