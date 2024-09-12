© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
R&B and funk legend Frankie Beverly dies at 77

By Sidney Madden
Published September 12, 2024 at 3:53 AM EDT

Singer Frankie Beverly led the soul group Maze through a number of R&B hits in the 1980s. Beverly died on Tuesday at the age of 77.

