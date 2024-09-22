Life Kit: How to keep kids safe around guns

Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.
Support WKAR's commitment to delivering reliable local and national news, especially during this crucial election season, by contributing to our Fall Radio Drive today. Your donation helps maintain the high standards of journalism you find on our webpage and over the air. Donate now to ensure quality news coverage in mid-Michigan.