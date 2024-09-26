© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published September 26, 2024 at 4:20 AM EDT

President Zelenskyy seeks U.S. support to end the war with Russia on Ukraine's terms. Sources say New York City's mayor has been indicted. Hurricane Helene roars north through the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Support WKAR's commitment to delivering reliable local and national news, especially during this crucial election season, by contributing to our Fall Radio Drive today. Your donation helps maintain the high standards of journalism you find on our webpage and over the air. Donate now to ensure quality news coverage in mid-Michigan.
DONATE