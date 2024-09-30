© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
It's the end of an era in Britain -- the coal era

By Lauren Frayer,
Michel Martin
Published September 30, 2024 at 4:44 AM EDT

At midnight Monday, the U.K.'s last coal-fired power plant shuts down -- and Britain becomes the first major developed economy to phase out coal power.

